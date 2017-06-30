Houston couple accused of masterminding massive theft ring

Investigators say Andre and Julie Nguyen stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Target, Home Depot and Lowes. (Precinct 4)

HOUSTON - A Houston couple is behind bars, accused of masterminding a massive organized crime theft ring. Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman called it the biggest theft ring they’ve ever encountered.

Investigators say Andre and Julie Nguyen stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Target, Home Depot and Lowes.

Hermann said the Nguyens paid thieves to steal specific items from their “shopping lists,” including power tools, vacuum cleaners and popular kitchen brands.

They say all five bedrooms of their Mission Bend home had boxed merchandise stacked to the ceilings. In fact, Hermann said Precinct 4 didn’t have enough space to store it all in their evidence room or warehouses.

The couple had devices to remove the security tags.

Herman’s deputies infiltrated the organization launched a three-month investigation after receiving a tip.

Several other people have been arrested and Herman said there will be more.

The Nguyens are being held on $500,000 bond each.

