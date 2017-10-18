Houston-area 'Tourniquet Killer' set to die

Anthony Allen Shore (Photo: Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice)

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) - A man who became known as Houston's "Tourniquet Killer" because of his signature murder technique on four female victims is set for execution in Texas.

Anthony Allen Shore confessed to the four slayings after a tiny particle collected from under the fingernail of a 21-year-old murder victim was matched to his DNA.

His lethal injection Wednesday evening would be the seventh this year in Texas and the 21st nationally. That's one more than the total number carried out in the U.S. in 2016.

The 1992 slaying of Maria del Carmen Estrada, whose body was dumped in the drive-thru lane of a Houston Dairy Queen, went unsolved for more than a decade. He confessed to killing her and three others, including a 9-year-old and two teenagers. All his victims were Hispanic.

