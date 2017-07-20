Horse riding instructor accused of child sex assault in Montgomery County

Detectives with the Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable’s Office say an instructor at a popular horse riding facility has been arrested. (Photo: Montgomery Co Pct 3)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Detectives with the Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable’s Office say an instructor at a popular horse riding facility has been arrested.

Early Thursday detectives charged Michael Hogan with sexual assault of a child.

Pct. 3 authorities say Hogan was an instructor at the Triple H Horse Farm on Chateau Woods Parkway near Conroe. The victim was one of his riding students.

Authorities carried out a search warrant on the horse farm as they believe there may be multiple victims. Anyone with information about this case or other potential victims is asked to contact the Pct. 3 Constable’s Office at 281-364-4211.

More information is expected to be released Thursday afternoon at a press conference.

