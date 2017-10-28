Homeowner shoots armed intruder at N. Houston home

It happened on Vance at Jensen at about 9:30 p.m. Friday. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a shooting at a home on the northside after a homeowner exchanged gunfire with an intruder.

It happened on Vance at Jensen at about 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say the homeowner was sitting with another man on their front porch when two suspects allegedly approached with shotguns. The suspects fired at the men, so the homeowner pulled out a gun of his own and shot one of the intruders. The second suspect fled the scene.

The homeowner waited to speak with responding police and he was detained for questioning.

According to HOD investigators, the case remains under investigation and is being reviewed by the Harris County District Attorney’s office.

The suspect who was shot was taken to the hospital with a wound to his upper chest area.

