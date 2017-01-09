Homeowner fatally shoots alleged robber

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
RodeoHouston announces 2017 concert lineup
-
Country stars, community responds to tragic deaths of young hunters
-
Father killed in struggle with armed robbery
-
Suspects caught painting over stolen truck
-
Young hunters found dead after missing for over 24 hours
-
Super Bowl draws casting directors to Houston
-
Three young men found dead after going missing on hunting trip
-
Baytown police looking for suspects who shot three teens inside home
-
Don't forget: Freezing temps are a threat to exposed pipes
-
From homeless to Marriott Marquis employee
More Stories
-
78-year-old fatally shoots alleged robber outside N.…Jan. 9, 2017, 8:18 a.m.
-
Father exchanges gunfire with robber; both dieJan. 9, 2017, 4:48 a.m.
-
RodeoHouston announces 2017 concert lineupJan. 9, 2017, 12:17 a.m.