Homeless person shot, gunman on the run in Museum District

HOUSTON -- Police are searching for a man suspected of shooting a homeless person in the Museum District overnight.

Police say the gunman fired into a crowd, hitting the victim in the leg. A SWAT team surrounded a nearby home on Rosewood Street thinking the gunman was inside, but when they went in the suspect was not there.

The homeless man was taken to the hospital, but there’s no update on his condition.

Anyone with information should call the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

