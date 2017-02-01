HPD: Man shot to death in SW Houston parking lot

Crime

HOUSTON- A man was found shot to death in a parking lot in southwest Houston early Tuesday morning.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened around 1 :45 a.m. in the parking lot at 8404 South Course Drive.

Witnesses said they heard gunshots around 1 a.m. and then found the victim. Police said he suffered multiple gunshots wounds and was dead at the scene.

Police said the victim was 46 years old. They haven't released his identity.

There are no known suspects or a motive at this time.

If you have any information, please contact HPD Homicide at (713) 308-3600.

