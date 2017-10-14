Hit and run leads to high speed chase in SW Houston

(Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - A high speed police chase through West Houston, reached speeds up to 100 mph Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s office says, the driver of the car pointed a gun at the officer who was trying to catch him, and pulled the trigger.

The gun didn’t fire. A witness told KHOU 11 News, the man in the fleeing car also pulled the gun on him.

Ammar Mousa says the driver, who the constable’s office hasn’t identified, crashed into his tow truck near the Beltway and Highway 59. Mousa’s front bumper was damaged in the crash.

“I stopped my truck and he picked up his gun, he tried to shoot me” Mousa said, talking about the moments after the crash.

The constable’s office says deputies started after the car after watching the driver crash into another car, and then take off.

The driver took the chase into parts of downtown before heading back to the west side, where he was stopped near West Airport Road and Beltway 8.

A 16-year-old relative was also in the car. No one was seriously injured.

