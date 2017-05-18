Hit-and-run driver kills 91-year-old woman in the Heights

(Photo: KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Houston Police say an elderly woman died after she was struck by an SUV driver who then left the scene.

It happened on Heights Boulevard at 15th Street at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the 91-year old woman got off a bus and was walking on 15th when a white Toyota SUV struck her from behind and then possibly ran her over. A witness told police the driver left the scene slowly, leading police to believe the suspect lives in the neighborhood.

The victim was taken to the hospital for surgery, but police confirm she passed away overnight.

Officers are urging the driver to surrender.

Anyone with information can call Houston Police at 713-884-3131 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

