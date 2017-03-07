HISD teacher charged with alleged improper relationship with student

Albert Lee Randall

HOUSTON - A high school teacher has been charged and arrested following allegations of a relationship with a student.

According to HISD, Albert Lee Randall has been charged with having an improper relationship between an educator and student. The district says Randall was a teacher at Wisdom High School.

HISD says that allegations were first reported to school officials in February, at which time Randall was removed from campus and an investigation began. Police presented their findings to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, which accepted criminal charges.

