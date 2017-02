Emile Fair, 63, is accused of exchanging money for sexual intercourse. (Photo: Custom)

HOUSTON - An HISD employee was arrested and charged Wednesday with prostitution.

Emile Fair, 63, is accused of exchanging money for sexual intercourse.

District officials confirm Fair is an employee, but he is not a teacher. They say the incident did not involve any students.

Fair is out on bond and is due in court next week.

