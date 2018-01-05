High-speed chase in Jaguar ends in crash on North Loop

(Photo: KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Police say a man is in custody after a high-speed chase ended in a crash near the Heights.

Police say they first tried to stop the driver for a broken tail light overnight, but he refused to pull over. Two passengers jumped out of the suspect's Jaguar before the driver led officers on about a 20-minute chase.

The chase went onto the Eastex Freeway before the suspect eventually crashed on the North Loop at Yale. He tried to run away on foot but was caught a short time later, police at the scene say.

Police questioned the man and a woman who earlier got out of the vehicle. Those passengers allegedly told police they were kidnapped, but police now say the driver and the passengers all knew each other.

The passengers were released, but the driver was taken to jail. Police say they have evidence to believe the driver and vehicle may have been tied to burglaries.

In an interview with KHOU 11 News, the suspect said he didn't pull over because he was scared. He claims police did not have a reason to pull him over, and he was profield.

© 2018 KHOU-TV