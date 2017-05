Stil image from Air 11.

HOUSTON - Police arrested a person after a high-speed chase that resulted in wreck near IKEA on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Houston Police Department, the chase began on the North Loop at the Katy Freeway.

The suspect ended up wrecking outside the Ikea along I-10. At this time, it isn't known why the driver was running from police.

