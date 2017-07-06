High-speed chase ends near Hardy Toll Road; suspects arrested

As many as five suspects were arrested after police say a carjacking turned into a high-speed chase that ended in a north Houston neighborhood.

According to the Houston Police Department, it started with a carjacking of a gold Chevrolet Tahoe at gunpoint.

Wild police chase through #HOU this AM. 2 @HCSOTexas wrecked along I45 before stolen SUV was stopped off McGallion near Hardy toll. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/1QnxvdUMmS — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) July 7, 2017

Police pursued the suspects on Interstate 45 through Houston. Police said that Harris County deputies joined the pursuit at some point.

One of the deputies involved wrecked during the chase when their patrol vehicle slammed into a barricade. That deputy is said to be OK.

The pursuit eventually ended just off McGallion near the Hardy Toll Road.

Police said as many as five suspects were taken into custody, including a woman and two children.

