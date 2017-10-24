Teens arrested following chase, spurring school lockdown

HOUSTON - Two teenagers have been arrested and charged following a short chase which caused a lock down at Lamar High School.

According to Bellaire PD, over the weekend there were several car break-ins in the Bellaire area. The burglary suspects allegedly found keys in one of the cars and stole it. Police say the investigation led to some Lamar High School students.

On Tuesday afternoon, a Bellaire officer on patrol spotted the stolen car, which was occupied by five high school-aged teenagers. A short chase ensued that ended near Lamar High School.

Two of the suspects were arrested, while the other three were able to make it into the school, says Bellaire PD.

After a short search, police decided it would be too disruptive to the school to conduct a thorough search but they are confident they can identify the suspects with the help of video from the school.

The suspects face possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing police charges.

