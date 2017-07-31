Heights killer could be paroled after less than 3 years in prison

Yleen and Lillie Kennedy were murdered in their Heights home back in 1984. The case went cold until 2015 when Edmond Digan pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Now, he's already up for parole.

KHOU 5:41 PM. CDT July 31, 2017

