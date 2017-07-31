Heights killer could be paroled after less than 3 years in prison
Yleen and Lillie Kennedy were murdered in their Heights home back in 1984. The case went cold until 2015 when Edmond Digan pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Now, he's already up for parole.
KHOU 5:41 PM. CDT July 31, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man, woman killed in Pearland motorcycle crash
-
Man shot behind the wheel on Hwy 249
-
Woman from Katy area killed in small plane crash in Hawaii
-
1 yr anniversary of deadly hot air balloon crash, victims family fights for change
-
Thousands of fish wash up in Kingwood ponds
-
Man dies after being hit by stray bullet
-
Tropical Storm Emily forms off Florida coast; July 31, 2017
-
Former inmates wash cars to thank officers
-
LATEST: 1 of 10 most wanted Texas fugitives arrested
-
Innocent victim killed by stray bullet during shooting
More Stories
-
HCSO: 60-year-old woman fatally shoots armed…Jul 31, 2017, 2:26 p.m.
-
Man who killed Heights sisters could be paroled…Jul 31, 2017, 6:20 p.m.
-
Man dies after being hit by stray bulletJul 31, 2017, 5:02 a.m.