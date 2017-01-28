HCSO: Woman killed by drunk driver in north Houston

HOUSTON- An alleged drunk driver killed a woman early Saturday morning in north Houston, deputies said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Department, the incident happened around 2 a.m. when a white pickup truck was traveling southbound on the Eastex Freeway feeder road and ran a red light.

The male driver slammed into the passenger side of a Chevy TrailBlazer that was traveling westbound on Aldine Mail Route.

There was a man and woman in the Chevy. The woman died at the scene, and the man who was driving the car was transported to the hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck was also transported to the hospital. Deputies said he was found to be four times the legal limit of intoxication while driving.

Deputies said the driver also had two previous DWI charges, making this charge an automatic felony.

