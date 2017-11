HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- A pedestrian was fatally hit by a vehicle in northwest Houston on Tuesday evening, authorities say.

According to the Harris County Sheriffs Office, the incident happened around 6:40 p.m. on West Road near Beltway 8.

HCSO says the victim was a woman, and she died en route to the hospital. The driver who hit her stayed on scene.

© 2017 KHOU-TV