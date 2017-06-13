HCSO: Waller County constable injured in 2-vehicle accident on Grand Parkway

A Waller County constable was injured after he was involved in two-vehicle accident with another driver who appeared to be intoxicated on the Grand Parkway overnight.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A Waller County constable was injured after he was involved in two-vehicle accident with a suspected drunk driver on the Grand Parkway overnight.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, it happened just after 11 p.m. Tuesday when a white BMW was heading south on Highway 99 and struck the plastic barrels protecting the end of a concrete barrier that goes over a bayou.

This happened about a mile south of FM 529.

Investigators said this caused the BMW to roll over in front of a black Chevrolet Tahoe that was traveling in the next lane. That second vehicle was being driven by a constable from Waller County.

The constable crashed into the BMW and spun out hitting the wall, investigators said.

According to deputies on scene, the 27-year-old male driver of the BMW appeared to be intoxicated, and he was taken by Life Flight in critical condition to a local hospital.

The constable was taken to the hospital in stable condition and was complaining of pain in his legs.

