HCSO: Teen shot in the leg at a house party in Crosby

CROSBY, Texas- A teen was shot in the leg while at a house party in Crosby late Friday night, authorities said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a group of teens were at an home located on Bal Harbour at Crosby-Lynchburg Road when an argument broke out around 11:30 p.m.

Deputies said someone pulled a gun and shot a 16-year-old boy in the upper leg.

They said the victim was transported to Memorial Hermann and is in stable condition.

HCSO is searching for the suspect who was able to get away.

