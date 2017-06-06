HCSO: Suspects sought in NE Harris Co. home invasion

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying one of several suspects accused of forcing themselves into a home in northeast Harris County. (Photo: KHOU)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying one of several suspects accused of forcing themselves into a home in northeast Harris County.

WATCH: Surveillance video from home invasion in NE Harris Co.

Deputies responded around 4:30 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 4400 block of Darwin Street. They discovered a 29-year-old man had been tied up, and say suspects broke into the home, ransacked it and demanded money, guns and valuables.

Officials say the homeowner was severely beaten and was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the incident is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Robbery Division at (713)-274-9210.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case.

© 2017 KHOU-TV