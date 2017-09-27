HCSO: Suspected drunk driver arrested after 3-vehicle collision on N. Freeway

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A suspected drunk driver was arrested after a three-vehicle collision on the North Freeway sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at 10 p.m. in the HOV lane near Louetta.

Investigators said a male driving a red Dodge Chellenger at a high rate of speed heading north in the HOV lane slammed into the back end of another car, causing it to flip over.

There were two adults in the car, and one had to be taken by Life Flight to a local hospital in stable condition, deputies said.

Deputies said the red Challenger veered off, striking another grey Challenger and crashing into the bushes on the side of the freeway.

The driver at fault in the red Dodge was found to be intoxicated and was arrested, deputies said.

Deputies said no injuries were reported in the second Challenger.

