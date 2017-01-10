HCSO: Suspect in custody after armed robbery at Waffle House

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies have a suspect in custody after an attempted armed robbery of a Waffle House in east Harris County early Tuesday.
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at the restaurant located on Wallisville Road near E. Beltway 8.
So far, no injuries have been reported.
Stay with KHOU.com and watch KHOU 11 News This Morning for more on this developing story.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs