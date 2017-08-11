HCSO: Suspect dead in deputy-involved shooting

Deputies say a suspect was shot and killed after a shootout with deputies who were serving a search warrant in east Harris County early Friday.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies say a suspect was shot and killed after a shootout with deputies who were serving a search warrant in east Harris County early Friday.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, it happened in the 900 block of Ashland Street.

Details are limited at this time, but deputies said the suspect opened fire on them and they returned fire striking and killing the man.

Investigators said the deputies are OK and no other injuries were reported.

Stay with KHOU.com and watch KHOU 11 News This Morning for more on this developing story.

© 2017 KHOU-TV