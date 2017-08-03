HCSO: Store owner shot, suspect dead after attempted robbery in NW Harris Co.

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU 11)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- A store owner is in critical condition and a suspect is dead after an attempted robbery in northwest Harris County late Thursday night, authorities said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded around 10:30 p.m. to a "robbery in progress" at the Lakewood Food Mart located in the 13700 block of Cedar Point Drive.

Upon arrival, they found the store owner and robbery suspect had been shot.

HCSO said the store owner was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The suspect was pronounced dead when he arrived to the hospital.

Authorities said the suspect shot the owner first, then the owner shot back at him.

HCSO is still waiting for video surveillance, they believe there is another female suspect on the loose.

© 2017 KHOU-TV