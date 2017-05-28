KHOU
HCSO: Security guard fatally shoots man who pointed gun at him

KHOU.com , KHOU 8:29 AM. CDT May 28, 2017

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- A security guard shot and killed a man who pointed a gun towards him in northeast Harris County late Saturday night, authorities said. 

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, they responded to a shooting call in the 10000 block of the Eastex Freeway around 11:55 p.m.

Upon arrival, the found a man in the driver's seat of his vehicle dead from visible gunshot wounds. 

After investigation, deputies said a security guard had seen the man discharge a handgun in the parking lot of a nearby fast food restaurant. 

Deputies said the security guard fired his weapon several times at the man after he had pointed a gun at the guard. The man fled the scene in his car and crashed into a median before finally stopping in the service road. 

HCSO said the case has been referred to a Harris County Grand Jury. 

