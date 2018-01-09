HCSO: Robbery suspect allegedly seen in Snapchat shooting video arrested

Robbery suspect seen in surveillance video.

HOUSTON - Authorities have captured a suspect wanted for aggravated robbery who deputies say was identified from a video allegedly showing him shooting a handgun from a moving car.

Mason Kirby Gray, 20, was wanted for two aggravated robberies in west Harris County.

Investigators say they received information from a video posted to their YouTube page that helped them identify Gray.

Deputies believe Gray robbed two Valero gas stations.

The video on the HCSO YouTube page shows a recording of a SnapChat video, allegedly of Gray shooting a handgun from a car.

The robberies happened on March 1, 2017, one at a gas station in the 2200 block of Fry Road and another in the 22500 block of Franz Road.

Deputies released surveillance video from the robbery on Fry Road. The video shows a suspect entering and exiting the store multiple times. On the third entry, the suspect approached the counter, pulled a mask over his face and demanded money at gunpoint.

