NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that has left one pedestrian dead in west Harris County overnight.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, it happened just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 13600 block of Bellaire near Eldridge.

Stay with KHOU.com and watch KHOU 11 News This Morning for more on this developing story.

© 2017 KHOU-TV