HCSO: Man struck, killed in hit-and-run in NE Houston

Deputies are searching for clues as to after a male pedestrian was struck and killed while walking along the side of the road in northeast Houston Wednesday night.

HOUSTON – Deputies are searching for clues after a male pedestrian was struck and killed while walking along the side of the road in northeast Houston Wednesday night.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at 9 p.m. along Lee Road near Dwyer.

A 59-year-old man was walking along the shoulder of the road in the 5800 block of Lee when he was struck by an unknown type of vehicle, deputies said.

Deputies said the man died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle kept going and fled the scene, deputies said.

Harris County investigators have very little to go on about the suspect vehicle.

© 2017 KHOU-TV