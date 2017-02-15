HCSO: Man shot, beaten during possible kidnapping

Deputies say a man is recovering after being shot once and beaten during a possible kidnapping in north Houston overnight.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 4 a.m. Wednesday to a call of a shooting at the corner of Aldine Westfield and Aldine Bender.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a male with a gunshot wound to the leg. Deputies said the victim also may have had broken ribs and broken nose and several other cuts and abrasions on his hands and arms.

When deputies asked the victim what happened, he claimed he had been kidnapped earlier on Tuesday, around 4 p.m. by unknown suspect off of Lauder Street. He added that he was tied up, beaten and shot in the leg for unknown reasons.

He told deputies that when the suspects were done with him, they dumped him at the end of a street off Aldine Westfield, and then some Good Samaritan drove him to the corner and called 911.

Deputies said the victim’s two friends were also called to the corner, and also waited for deputies were interviewed.

It's unknown who or why someone kidnapped the victim, deputies.

