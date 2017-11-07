HCSO: Man kills cousin, self at Spring home

Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies are now investigating what led a man to allegedly shoot his cousin before turning the gun on himself. The crime happened in the 21000 block of Tatton Crest north of FM 2920. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

SPRING, Texas – Two people are dead following what authorities say appears to be a murder-suicide at a home in the Spring area.

Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies are now investigating what led a man to allegedly shoot his cousin before turning the gun on himself. The crime happened in the 21000 block of Tatton Crest north of FM 2920.

Deputies say the suspect was a man while the victim was a woman, both in their 20s.

Investigators say moments before the gunshots rang out, the girl’s mother was just outside her daughter’s home.

The girl had earlier called her mom, worried her cousin was acting strange. He was staying with her for the last couple of weeks while visiting from out of town, family members told investigators.

When the mom showed up to check on them, she heard gunshots inside the home.

Authorities arrived and found both bodies inside.

The man had shown signs and symptoms of mental issues, authorities say.

“There had been some expressions of possible suicide thoughts and depression, we’re going to have to investigate all of that background,” said Ed Gonzalez with HCSO.

Authorities are now searching for a motive.

