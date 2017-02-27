HCSO: Man killed in front of pregnant wife in road rage shooting

Deputies say a man was shot and killed in front of his pregnant wife during a case of road rage overnight in north Houston. Photo: Courtesy

HOUSTON – Deputies say a man was shot and killed in front of his pregnant wife during a case of road rage overnight in north Houston.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, it happened just after midnight early Monday at Aldine Westfield and Hartwick.

Investigators said a husband, 21-year-old Oscar Reyes, and his pregnant wife were driving down Aldine Westfield when they began to have car problems near Hartwick. There was a dark-colored SUV behind the couple that started to get impatient with them.

However, Reyes was not able to get their car off the road. That is when the suspect vehicle began ramming the rear of the couple’s Honda Civic, deputies said.

Deputies said at that point Reyes exited the car, and had words with the suspect driver. Then the suspect in fired multiple shots at Reyes.

Reyes’ wife witnessed the whole thing.

Then a third vehicle, a white or silver truck, came along heading north on Aldine Westfield and ran over Reyes while he was down in the middle of the road, deputies said. The truck did not stop and kept going.

The suspect in the SUV also fled the scene as well, deputies said.

Deputies are now searching for both suspect vehicles.

UPDATE; @HCSOTexas confirms driver in SUV shot victim, driver of truck ran victim over. Drivers are unrelated. Will explain more #khou11 pic.twitter.com/FAv8cAMycM — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) February 27, 2017

(© 2017 KHOU)