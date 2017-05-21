HCSO: Man in custody after barricading himself in home

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- A man was taken into custody after barricading himself inside a home in northwest Harris County Saturday night.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, they responded to a weapons disturbance call around 8:20 p.m. at a home located on Beaverbrook Drive.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a 25-year-old man had barricaded himself inside a bedroom of the home after discharging a gun at least twice.

A SWAT team with HCSO was called to the scene. Negotiators were able to get the man out of the home without incident.

Deputies said the incident happened because the suspect wanted to use his mother's car, and she wouldn't let him.

The suspect's mother and brother were able to safely leave the home. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is charged with Reckless Conduct with a Firearm, a third degree felony.

