HCSO: Man found shot to death outside strip center

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting after the body of a young male was found in a parking lot in northwest Harris County Thursday morning.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found in the parking lot of a strip center located at Veterans Memorial and FM 1960.

Investigators said that it may have been a robbery and that the victim may have been shot nearby and then collapsed in the parking lot.

They added that there was a blood trail across the parking lot.

Stay with KHOU.com as we bring you more details on this developing story.

(© 2017 KHOU)