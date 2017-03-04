KHOU
HCSO: Man found dead in driveway

KHOU.com , KHOU 12:26 PM. CST March 04, 2017

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- A man was found dead in a driveway early Saturday morning in north Harris County, deputies said. 

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, they received a call around 4:20 a.m. from a residence in the 20700 block of Sycamore. 

When deputies arrived, the found a 46-year-old man in the driveway with a severe wound to the head. He was pronounced dead shortly after. 

Witnesses told deputies they had seen a man running from the area. Authorities set up a perimeter and deployed a K-9 unit. After a few hours, the search was called off. 

The investigation is ongoing by HCSO Homicide. 

