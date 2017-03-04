HCSO: Man found dead in driveway

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- A man was found dead in a driveway early Saturday morning in north Harris County, deputies said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, they received a call around 4:20 a.m. from a residence in the 20700 block of Sycamore.

When deputies arrived, the found a 46-year-old man in the driveway with a severe wound to the head. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Witnesses told deputies they had seen a man running from the area. Authorities set up a perimeter and deployed a K-9 unit. After a few hours, the search was called off.

The investigation is ongoing by HCSO Homicide.

