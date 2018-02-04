HCSO: Man fatally stabs ex-wife's boyfriend

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU 11)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- A man is accused of fatally stabbing his ex-wife's boyfriend at a home in northwest Houston early Sunday morning.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a "robbery in progress' call around 1 a.m. at a home located on Steamboat Springs Drive near S. Camden Parkway.

Upon arrival, deputies say they saw a man fleeing the residence. A short chase followed before he was taken into custody.

Deputies say the suspect was the ex-husband of the woman who lives at the home. He allegedly forced entry into the residence and was confronted by the woman's boyfriend.

During the confrontation, deputies say the suspect stabbed the boyfriend. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were "several children" in the home, according to deputies.The suspect's relationship to the children are unknown at this time.

HCSO says the suspect will likely face a murder charge.

