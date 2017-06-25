HCSO: Man fatally shot in NW Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- A man was shot and killed in northwest Harris County early Sunday morning, authorities said.
According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. at an Exxon on FM 1960 at Veterans Memorial Drive.
HCSO said a man was fatally shot in the chest and died at the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com for more details as they become available.
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs