HCSO: Man fatally shot in NW Harris Co.

June 25, 2017

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- A man was shot and killed in northwest Harris County early Sunday morning, authorities said. 

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. at an Exxon on FM 1960 at Veterans Memorial Drive. 

HCSO said a man was fatally shot in the chest and died at the scene. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com for more details as they become available.

 

