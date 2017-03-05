HCSO: Man arrested after SWAT scene at apartment complex

(Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - A man was arrested after a SWAT team had to surround his apartment complex in northwest Houston early Sunday morning.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a weapons disturbance around 2:15 a.m. at Setton Chase Apartments located in the 7700 block of Seton Lake Drive.

Deputies said a man was seen on his apartment balcony firing several rounds from a handgun in the air. Upon their arrival, deputies heard several more rounds.

After locating the apartment, they tried to get the man to exit his unit. The High Risk Operations Unit and hostage negotiators responded to the situation around 4 a.m. to try and have the suspect leave his apartment.

Deputies said the man finally exited the apartment at 6:10 a.m. without incident.

The suspect was arrested and faces a deadly conduct charge.

