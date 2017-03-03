HCSO investigating violent hit-and-run crash in SW Harris County

Deputies are investigating a violent hit-and-run crash involving three vehicles near the S. Sam Houston Parkway in southwest Harris County overnight.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies are investigating a violent hit-and-run crash involving three vehicles near the S. Sam Houston Parkway in southwest Harris County overnight.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a Dodge Charger and a Ford Mustang were traveling south on Almeda at an extremely high rate of speed just after midnight early Friday.

The Charger struck a red pickup that was heading south with a male and female, deputies said. The truck spun out off the roadway and caught fire.

Deputies said the two occupants of the truck made it out without injury.

The Charger stopped in the intersection of the Beltway 8 exit and Almeda, where two occupants got out, took the plates off the car and fled the scene, deputies said.

Deputies said the Mustang continued south and struck the traffic light pole, ripping the car in half. The front half of the Mustang continued south on Almeda for about 300 feet.

The male and female passengers from Mustang exited the vehicle and left the scene, deputies said. Deputies later found them at their house, without major injuries.

Deputies said the driver of the Mustang may have been intoxicated at the time of the wreck.

