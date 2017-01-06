HCSO: Husband charged in stabbing death of wife near Katy

A 52-year-old man faces a murder charge in the death of his wife after a domestic dispute turned deadly Thursday night.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to call of a domestic disturbance at 9 p.m. at a home in the 22400 block of Coriander in west Harris County.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 52-year-old woman dead from multiple stab wounds.

Deputies met with the victim’s husband, 52-year-old Rene Jaime, who stated he and the victim had gotten into an argument and a fight. Investigators said the couple’s two teenage sons, ages 15 and 13, were in another room at the time of the fight.

Jaime was detained at the scene by deputies. Homicide detectives were called to the scene to conduct the investigation.

While conducting the investigation, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office was contacted and presented with the facts of the case, and accepted a felony charge of murder against Jaime for the death of his wife.

He currently is being booked into the Harris County Jail.