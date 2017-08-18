HCSO: Hundreds of alleged sex buyers arrested in month-long operation

Hundreds arrested in sting by the Harris County Sheriff's Office and the Houston Police Department.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - More than 250 alleged sex buyers and traffickers were arrested on prostitution charges during a month-long sting operation conducted by the Harris County Sherrif's Office and the Houston Police Department.

HCSO and HPD accounted for one quarter of the more than 1,000 arrests made by a coalition of law enforcement agencies called the National Johns Suppression Initiative, according to HCSO.

Working in coordination with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, HCSO deputies arrested 161 alleged sex buyers, while HPD officers arrested 88 alleged sex buyers and nine alleged sex traffickers.





HPD says these people were arrested for alleged sex trafficking.

“Our aim is for Harris County and Houston to shed the dubious distinction as America’s sex trafficking capital.” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. “By focusing our efforts on sex buyers who are seeking to take advantage of sex trafficking victims, we are putting these predators on notice that our community won’t tolerate their behavior.”

