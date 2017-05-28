HCSO: Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in NE Harris County

Deputies say a homeowner shot and killed someone who broke into his northeast Harris County home overnight.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on the 14100 block of Brownsville Street.

Investigators said the suspect beat the homeowner, but the homeowner managed to get a gun and shoot the suspect.

The homeowner was treated for a head injury.

