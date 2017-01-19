HCSO: Father of 5 shot to death while children slept

Homicide investigators are searching for clues after a father of five was shot to death at his home while his children slept overnight.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at a home located at Bihia Forest Drive and Bold Forest Drive in northwest Houston.

At that time, five children, a 16-year-old, 14-year-old, and three smaller kids, were home sleeping when they heard gunshots coming from outside.

The 16-year-old went to investigate and found her 37-year-old father shot the death in their garage, deputies said.

At this time, they do not have any suspect information and have ruled out suicide.

