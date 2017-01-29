HCSO: Woman in custody after running away from crash

HOUSTON- A woman was taken into custody early Sunday morning after crashing into a vehicle and running away from the scene in north Houston.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 2 a.m when a woman was driving an SUV eastbound on Rankin Road and veered into the oncoming westbound lane near Rankin Circle West.

Deputies said the woman crashed into a Jeep and then ran away to hide at a nearby hotel.

There was a man in the car with the driver of the SUV. He attempted to tell authorities he was driving the car, but several witnesses confirmed that wasn't the case.

Deputies eventually found the female, and she was taken into custody. They found her to be intoxicated.

The woman, who was driving the Jeep, was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

