HCSO: Drunk driver crashes and kills man in north Houston

HOUSTON- A drunk driver killed a man and injured a woman in a crash early Saturday morning.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 12:20 a.m. when a yellow Corvette was speeding northbound on the North Freeway feeder road.

Police said the male driver crashed into the back end of a Kia Soul.

There were two adults in the Kia. The female driver was transported to the hospital, and the male passenger died at the scene.

The driver, who was in his 40s, wasn't injured, but police found him to be intoxicated. Police said he faces charges for Intoxication Manslaughter.

