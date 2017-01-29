HCSO: Drunk driver and 4 -year-old son injured in crash

SPRING, Texas- An alleged drunk driver and his 4-year-old son were injured in a crash early Sunday morning in Spring.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 2:45 a.m. when a man was driving his pickup truck northbound on Aldine Westfield Road with his son, age 4.

Deputies said he veered off the roadway and crashed into a ditch near Mesquite Ridge Road. The impact caused a tire to become lodged inside of a drainage pipe.

His son was taken to Memorial Hermann hospital in serious condition, but he is expected to survive. The driver was also taken to the hospital.

HCSO said he faces multiple charges, including DWI with a minor.

