Handcuffed suspect shoots HCSO deputy in north Harris Co.

A deputy was shot while responding to a disturbance call Wednesday night, according to authorities. (Photo: KHOU)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A deputy was shot in the arm while responding to a disturbance call Wednesday night.

Officials with the Harris County Sheriff's Office say the deputy was shot while responding to a call around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Kiplands Way.

Deputies went to the home to investigate a deadly conduct charge from earlier on the evening on a man in the home. When deputies arrived, they encountered the suspect and handcuffed him.

Deputies say the suspect, while handcuffed, pulled a handgun from his waistband and started firing at deputies. One deputy was struck in the lower forearm and was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands where he is expected to be OK.

Authorities say a shot struck through another deputy's pant leg, but he was not hit.

The suspect, officials say, then shot another man in the home multiple times. He was taken by Life Flight to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The suspect is still barricaded inside the home at this time. Authorities say the suspect's wife was also inside the home, but she has been rescued and is OK.

HCSO's hostage negotiation and SWAT teams are working to get the man outside of the home. They say he is still inside the home and handcuffed.

