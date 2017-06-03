HCSO: Off-duty deputy opens fire after suspect goes for gun

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- An off-duty deputy with the Harris County Sheriff's Office shot a suspect in the leg after he attempted to grab a gun in north Harris County early Saturday morning, authorities said.

According to HCSO, the shooting happened at the Commerce Park Apartments on Ella Boulevard at Barren Springs Drive around 2:50 a.m.

HCSO said the deputy was working an extra job as a security guard for the complex when he noticed a man with drugs and a pistol sitting on top of an AC unit. They said he ordered the suspect to get on the ground, but instead he reached for the pistol.

The deputy then fired several gunshots, striking the suspect in the leg. A window of a Metro PCS store was shattered by one of the bullets.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, and is expected to survive. They said he faces charges of possession and trespassing.

HCSO said the deputy wasn't injured, and he will be placed on administrative leave which is protocol. The deputy has been with the sheriff's office for seven years.

