HCSO: Deadly shooting over shoes; search underway for suspect

SPRING, Texas -- A young man was shot and killed while playing basketball with his friends in a Spring neighborhood, deputies say.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Monday at the dead end of Autumn Springs Lane in the Spring Ridge subdivision.

Deputies said the victim, 21-year-old Darius Flournoy, was playing basketball with his friends when a man approached the group and started shooting. Investigators say a dispute over shoes led up to the shooting.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Ja Corrie Rogers, immediately ran off. The victim was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital where he died from injuries.

The investigation is ongoing as deputies continue to search for Rogers.

Call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information.

(Editor's note: At the scene, deputies initially indicated the victim was a teenager, but new info from HCSO released Tuesday indicates the victim is 21 years old.)

