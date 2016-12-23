HCSO: Dead body found in Crosby ditch

CROSBY, Texas- Officials have released the name of the woman whose body was found in a ditch alongside the road in Crosby on Friday morning

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, they received a call from a driver around 9 a.m. about seeing a body on FM 2100 near North Diamondhead Boulevard.

Officials have identified the body as Charlotte Smesney.

Deputies don't know how long the body was there, but believe the woman to be a victim of a hit and run as she was walking northbound.

There hasn't been any arrests made.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713) 274-7400.

(© 2016 KHOU)